Bored Kesha takes off her sensual TikTok video

The singer of & # 39; Blah Blah Blah & # 39; tells his fans to just 'Take It Off' as she dances her own 2010 hit to kill her boredom during the coronavirus quarantine.

Kesha (previously written Ke $ ha) has turned to TikTok to channel his energy and creativity while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, April 1, the 33-year-old singer shared a sultry video of her dance with her own song "Take It Off."

Taking the song title literally, the singer, whose song that tops the list is titled "Tik Tok," was stripped down in the video. She stripped off her fringed black leather jacket, revealing her sports bra and Versace's stomach, while pulling out a choreographed TikTok dance she created for her 2010 hit.

"If you get bored like me, just take it off," he captioned the video, which was also shared on his Instagram page, with a replay of the song's title.

Like most Americans, Kesha has stayed home in isolation after announcing the postponement of the rest of her "High Road" tour due to the ongoing pandemic. "I am extremely proud to make my shows a safe place for anyone, no matter what happens, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year," he posted on Instagram.

While it is not a decision he made easily, the Los Angeles-born star added: "I am sad that I did not see you as soon as I expected, but it is more important that we all stay safe." She added. "I love you all and I hope you all stay healthy and well."

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kesha revealed what she had been doing while in quarantine. "I am slowly putting my life in boxes. I have so many random things," he shared. "I'm also walking around writing song parts, singing, and practicing my aura readings in the trees, one of the best places to start developing aura visualization skills."

Admitting that "this time is weird as shit," she stayed positive saying, "But we will all get through it together." He went on to emphasize the importance of practicing distancing, "Staying at home and not doing a million things is very uncomfortable, but it has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe and healthy."