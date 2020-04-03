Boeing suspends production of Chinook and Osprey planes – Defense Blog

Boeing has suspended operations at its Ridley Township, Pennsylvania facility due to the spread of the coronavirus, the company said Thursday.

The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military combat helicopters, such as the H-47 Chinook heavy-duty helicopter, the MH-139A Gray Wolf multi-mission helicopter, and the Osprey V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft for defense customers, Boeing said.

"Suspending operations at our vital military helicopter facilities is a serious but necessary step for the health and safety of our employees and their communities," said Boeing Vice President of Vertical Lift and the senior executive at GM and the site of Boeing. Phil Steve Parker. "We are working closely with the government and public health officials in the tri-state region. We are also in contact with our clients, providers and other stakeholders affected by this temporary suspension as we assist in the national effort to combat the spread Covid-19 ".

Operations will stop at the end of the day on Friday, April 3 and will resume on April 20.

While production was suspended, deep cleaning activities would be carried out in the complex buildings. The company would also establish strict criteria for resuming work.

Boeing also announced a two-week suspension of production operations at all facilities in the Seattle area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US aerospace giant USA It operates two commercial aviation production facilities in the Seattle area, one in Everett and one in Renton. The Everett facility is the largest building in the world and produces aircraft like the 777, 787, 767, and 747, along with the Air Force's Pegasus KC-46 refueling tanker. Around 30,000 people work there.

Its Renton plant, south of Seattle, produces the 737 line and the Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft. Around 12,000 work there.