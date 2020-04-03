Blue Cross waives COVID-19 rates until June 30 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Michigan's Blue Cross Blue Shield announces that no fees will be charged for COVID-19 testing.

Until June 30, members will not have to pay copays, deductibles, or coinsurance for testing and treatment.

The exemption applies to the company's PPO, Medicare Advantage PPO, and HMO business plans.

