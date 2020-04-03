Bills GM thinks it's "fun and comical,quot; to fire the Patriots

%MINIFYHTML1fed27c61faf9e6209f69306440d1ef711% %MINIFYHTML1fed27c61faf9e6209f69306440d1ef712%

On what should have been the day of the 2020 Red Sox first home game, Fenway Park was empty on Thursday. Drone images captured the mysterious scene.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are already being felt in the Boston sports media. Both local sports radio stations have cut for the foreseeable future.

However, although Massachusetts residents (like most of the country) remain in quarantine, many athletes have tried to do their part to help. Julian Edelman, for example, led a Planet Fitness video training session with his signature energy and humor.

Bills general manager on AFC East team to beat: In a recent interview, Bills general manager Brandon Beane rejected the idea that his team, which made the playoffs last season, is now the division favorite.

Although Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency amid several other New England outings, Beane still sees Bill Belichick's team as the best.

"It's funny and funny how people are dismissing the Patriots in AFC East, and even saying how we are going to beat the team." Beane told Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "Do you know who is the team to beat in the AFC East? The patriots.

Buffalo has not won the AFC East since 1995. During the following years, New England has won it 19 times (including the last 11 consecutive seasons).

Trivia: Who was the only player to hit more than a triple in his career against Pedro Martínez?

(Answer at the end).

Suggestion: He is currently manager of the National League.

With the Red Sox classics on display, Will Middlebrooks reflected on the 2013 World Series champions:

The genuine emotion you see here is why we were such a great team. They all pushed each other to do great things. A true team. https://t.co/K82wkex3Xq – Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) April 2, 2020

Jason McCourty on the status of his home schooling efforts:

In this day: A year ago, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was sent off after just 63 seconds, an NBA record.

Classic rewind: It's Friday, so enjoy a little Manny Ramirez in the 2007 American League Division Series.

Trivia Answer: Dave Roberts