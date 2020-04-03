Best ITV team takes pay cut, gives up bonuses during coronavirus crisis – Deadline

ITV's board of directors and senior management have announced that they intend to cut the payment by 20% and give up their 2020 bonuses as the coronavirus crisis affects the global entertainment industry.

In a statement to investors, ITV said top executives, including CEO Carolyn McCall, President Peter Bazalgette and Chief Financial Officer Chris Kennedy, called for their wages to be cut during the government-imposed blockade. Non-executive directors will also have a 20% pay cut.

ITV added that if the blockade continues beyond June 30, the remuneration committee will review the matter again. "ITV's priority is to protect its people, while striving to ensure that it keeps viewers informed and entertained by delivering the news and shows that its viewers value and love to watch," the company said.

McCall's base salary was £ 923,000 ($ 1.1M) last year, while she took home a £ 1.4M cash and stock bonus. Bazalgette earned £ 450,000 in his role as president in 2019, while non-executives stay between £ 70,000 and £ 95,000.

McCall is not the only UK streaming CEO to sacrifice his pay during the coronavirus pandemic. Heaven Chief Jeremy Darroch is donating nine months of his salary to COVID-19 relief charities. "This is a time for everyone across the country to do their part and make a difference where they can," Darroch said.