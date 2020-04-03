Ben Simmons' sister accuses NBA coach of being abusive and cheating on her with a man

Instagram

Liv Alice Simmons goes to Twitter to detail her alleged toxic relationship with Jamelle McMillan, an assistant coach for the Pelicans, whom she used to date when they were both attending Arizona State University.

Ben simmons& # 39; Sister has claimed to be a victim of abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who also cheated on her with a man. Liv Alice Simmons posted a series of tweets since late March to talk about her past toxic relationship with a man she dated when she was 18.

"I was also in an abusive relationship when I was in college and now he's an NBA coach, but he cheated on me with a man, but that's fine, his karma will catch him …" he wrote. "I have been concerned about my health and safety sometimes …"

While he didn't initially name such an ex, he eventually gave clues as to who he is. She revealed that she and her ex both attended Arizona State University. "The Phoenix Suns to be specific," he said of the team his ex coaches for, before correcting himself, "Sorry now, the Pelicans." She also wrote in another post that the ex's first name is Jamelle, leading many to assume she was talking about Jamelle McMillan, an assistant coach for the Pelicans.

She shared how she found out about her ex's alleged infidelity, "Also when I found out that my first ex was cheating (with a man) I literally threw up, I found out via email ……….. I never checked his phone or anything, but something told me to check that email and go if I found much. Yes, I sent them to myself … "

Claiming that she did not lie and that she has the "receipts," she challenged the former ex to sue her. "I also hope that he will sue me for defamation so that I can show the world in court the truth and his unsavory behavior may be on public records FOREVER," he continued.

"I am not just someone's sister, I am a survivor of many things and I will talk about EVERYTHING. I am here to tell PEOPLE that they do not have to stay in toxic situations," she emphasized. "They can also change as people if they themselves are toxic. Too real for some of you, enough for others."

Claiming that there are "hundreds of women" who have spoken about their similar experiences with Jamelle, Liv shared, "This is really graphic, but I don't mind people being surprised. When I asked one of his accusers if I ever participated in group acts because they want to call me a liar. This was the answer. It's about the abuse, let's be very clear, but they won't believe me. "

Apparently Liv got a backlash for talking about her abusive relationship, but then applauded as she wrote, "He grew up a ** sitting man and tweeted over me like I let them spray my farts like a fragrance. Silly guys, I have a beautiful a ** man at home who supports me unconditionally. He knows all my demons and is ready to support me. You can all pay a subscription to pornhub bye. "

She added: "No, no, I don't have to leave anything. My receipts are for me and if he wants to go there, we can do it. I have been saying this for years, it is not a secret. All my friends know it. Hundreds of women are victims. If my word is not enough, I don't want you in my team's period. Ur is curious. "

Others showed their support and told him to defend himself. To them, she replied, "I appreciate the support. I really do. I'm actually fine, but something inside me has always been a little wrong and it's all this resentment I've been harboring due to lack of ownership on their part. . Welp THE TIME IS UP. "