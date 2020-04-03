Beau Matt Pokora, by Christina Milian, criticized for comparing her daughter's Bantu knots with the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML599d8382d1895c278a8fd8b6998bee8811% %MINIFYHTML599d8382d1895c278a8fd8b6998bee8812%

The French musician is under fire after appearing to mock Christina's 10-year-old daughter's hairstyle with The-Dream, Violet, in an Instagram Story video.

Christina Milianboyfriend of Matt Pokora He has enraged people for seeming to mock his daughter Violet's Bantu knots. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 2, the French musician appeared to compare Violet's hairstyle to the coronavirus.

In that video, Matt filmed Violet, who was sitting alone on a sofa. Then he approached Violet's head. Matt said nothing in the clip, while Violet looked puzzled when she asked, "What are you doing?"

The 35-year-old singer / songwriter later posted the video on his social media page with an emoji microbe, which has been used to represent the coronavirus on social media, a crying emoji, and a heart. He also pulled an arrow from the emoji microbe to the Bantu knots in Violet's head.

The video has since been removed from Matt's page, after he received a backlash for it. While some thought it was a joke and was harmless, others considered it rude for not knowing the history of the culturally significant hairstyle.

Bantu knots originated in southern and central Africa more than 100 years ago. The name comes from 300-600 ethnic groups that speak the Bantu language. It is a protective style that can be used to stretch, maintain moisture, add curls while honoring African culture.

One person criticized Matt: "Matt Pokoro screwed him over to compare his stepdaughter's (Bantu knot) hairstyle with the COVID-19 virus. And say he has a child with a racialized person. I can't even imagine education."

"What Matt Pokora has done is extremely serious and the people who will come to defend him say that we are frankly exaggerating," said another. Someone else added, "Matt Pokora, I mean he did nothing." this is wrong but he compared an afro hairstyle to a disease … his beautiful daughter's hair … "

Another person, however, has come to Matt's defense commenting, "Controversy over Matt Pokora's punch? Concentrate and lead the good fights, please. I think he's light."

Matt has not responded to criticism.