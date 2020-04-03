Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signs permanent agreement until 2023 | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc62dabf2f852dcd9e410d0d1e39c90a476%

Flick has been the club's head coach since November

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has signed an agreement to keep him at the club until 2023.

Flick had joined Bayern last summer as an assistant to Niko Kovac, and was put in charge on an interim basis in November when Kovac left by mutual consent.

The 55-year-old German received permanent treatment in December until the end of the season, winning 18 of his 21 games in charge. His new agreement keeps him at the club for another three years.

Bayern had a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nine games to play.

The club was also in good shape in the Champions League, holding a 100 percent record and beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Round of 16, before the second was postponed.

Prior to his time at the Allianz Arena, Flick had served as assistant to German national team manager Joachim Low, helping them lift the World Cup in 2014.

"We are very pleased with the work of Hansi Flick. The team has developed well with him and is playing attractive football," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We are the only German club that still participates in all three competitions, and I like the way Hansi leads the team."

"His personal qualities and empathy speak for him. Bayern Munich trusts him and we are convinced that we will achieve our future goals with him."