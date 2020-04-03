Bay Area health officials advise everyone to wear face covers in public

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still expected to review the guidelines and advise all Americans to cover their faces when they are out of their homes, Area public health departments de la Bahía made that decision Thursday and announced the recommendation to local residents.

"It is one more way of doing what we have to do and is to stop the spread of this virus," said the president of the National Academy of Sciences and Dr. Harvey Fineberg.

%MINIFYHTML8f7bb14681373e1350853610f44ea5c711% %MINIFYHTML8f7bb14681373e1350853610f44ea5c712%

The White House asked the academy, which is a prestigious scientific panel, to provide information on concerns about the possibility of the new coronavirus spreading through conversation.

In a letter to the White House on Wednesday, Fineberg wrote that the investigation showed that spray drops produced by talking or even breathing could spread the virus and that the virus could also be suspended in midair.

"One of the insidious things about this virus is that it can be transmitted by people who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic," Fineberg noted.

In fact, researchers in Singapore found that up to 10 percent of new infections are caused by people who look healthy but are infected.

"A big challenge is: how does the spread stop … when you can't be sure that the person could be infected," Fineberg said.

On Thursday, Bay Area public health departments said one answer is to wear face covers and recommended that we all cover our mouths and noses when leaving home for essential trips, such as to the doctor or the supermarket.

The announcement also included a recommendation to avoid the use of surgical masks or N-95s, which are in high demand by health workers and first responders, and are in short supply. Instead, public health officials recommended that the public wear scarves, cloth masks, or even neck gaiters.

"It is not that we would be protected from others, but that others would be protected from us," Fineberg said.

UC Berkeley professor of epidemiology, Dr. Art Reingold, agreed.

"If you are perhaps infected and don't know it, it will reduce the chance of transmitting the virus to the air and infecting other people," said Reingold.

However, experts said facial coatings should not be considered a substitute for shelter-in-place, hand washing, and social estrangement.

"If we are all in this together and we all use those types of covers, we have a good chance of interrupting some unknown transmission frequency," Fineberg said.