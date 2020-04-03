Bachelor Nation Discusses Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumors

Are Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan actually dating?

Some of his fellow Bachelor Nation members seem to suggest that this is the case.

Bachelor in Paradise ex student Clay harbor Y Chris Randone He discussed the romance rumors during an Instagram live chat earlier this week.

"Homegirl is dating Peter, right?" Randone asked.

"Yes, we'll talk more about that in a second," Harbor replied.

According to CosmopolitanThe former soccer player also said: "It makes more sense with Kelley."

"He can have conversations with her, you know?" Harbor reportedly. "Honestly, physically speaking, I think Pete's women's season was incredibly physically attractive, but I think, you know, a lot of them weren't as mature as they sometimes have been in the past."

However, they were not the only ones to discuss this possibility. Dustin Kendrick He also spoke about speculation during an interview with We weekly.

"I think it's fair that they go out there and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look very cute together and their interactions are also very nice," he told the media. "That is all I can say about that and I am sure they will possibly hear things from them in the future, but I will let them say that."