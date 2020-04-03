Bachelor Nation Discusses Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumors

Are Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan actually dating?
Some of his fellow Bachelor Nation members seem to suggest that this is the case.
Bachelor in Paradise ex student Clay harbor Y Chris Randone He discussed the romance rumors during an Instagram live chat earlier this week.
"Homegirl is dating Peter, right?" Randone asked.
"Yes, we'll talk more about that in a second," Harbor replied.
According to CosmopolitanThe former soccer player also said: "It makes more sense with Kelley."
"He can have conversations with her, you know?" Harbor reportedly. "Honestly, physically speaking, I think Pete's women's season was incredibly physically attractive, but I think, you know, a lot of them weren't as mature as they sometimes have been in the past."
However, they were not the only ones to discuss this possibility. Dustin Kendrick He also spoke about speculation during an interview with We weekly.
"I think it's fair that they go out there and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look very cute together and their interactions are also very nice," he told the media. "That is all I can say about that and I am sure they will possibly hear things from them in the future, but I will let them say that."
The celebrity, who appeared on Hannah brownthe season of High schoolHe later acknowledged that there was "a lot of pressure,quot; that Weber was under during his time in The Bachelor and that "you see people saying hateful and bad things,quot;.
"It's good to see him happy and live his truth and be happy with someone," Kendrick added during the interview. "After all of this is over, Peter and Kelley could be a 'thing.' I'm not opposed to that. From what I've been seeing, they're very cute together. So I hope so."
As many fans know, both Kendrick and Harbor live in Chicago, as does Flanagan. In fact, Kendrick has been dating Weber and Flanagan in his apartment. They have even made TikTok videos together.
Flanagan and Weber were first seen in Windy City last week. However, they had been raising their eyebrows for quite some time. For example, fans noticed that Flanagan was in the audience for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose—Although she wasn't in the Women say it all. Although, host Chris Harrison He said the appearance was "red herring (and) a little Easter egg that we threw there for Bachelor Nation." Flanagan also received high praise from Weber's mother. Tongue. While Flanagan said to E! News in mid-March "He's not dating Peter," the two have continued to spend a lot of time together.
Flanagan was sent home week seven of the Weber season. He ended up proposing Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they canceled the engagement after he admitted that he could not give her his whole heart. Then it seemed that he was going to give his relationship with his fellow finalist. Madison Prewett However, they then announced the decision to go their separate ways.
