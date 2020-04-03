Atlanta Nene housewives leak leads against other housewives!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is now a rapper, MTO News discovered. And he plans to release his new song, a record song against his Housewives of Atlanta co-stars.

The song can be heard above: Nene leaked it yesterday.

Nnee, whose real name is Linnethia Monique Leakes Johnson, is a television personality, actress, presenter, author, and fashion designer. Now she also hopes to be a rapper.

In the song, she talks about how rich she is, and then shoots her rivals, including Kenya, Cynthia, Kandi, and Eva.

Nene is best known for appearing on the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta as an original cast member, and for her recurring character Roz Washington in the Fox comedy-drama series Glee.

He also portrayed Rocky Rhoades as a regular series in the comedy The New Normal on NBC until its cancellation in 2013. He has also starred in NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Leakes made her Broadway debut as Madame in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014 and in 2015 she played matron "Mama,quot; Morton in Chicago.

She was one of the regular panelists on ABC's revival of the 1950s game show To Tell the Truth.

In addition to her television projects, Nene has some ongoing businesses. He had a clothing line on the Home Shopping Network, before launching his SWAGG boutiques in select cities across the country.