Arsenal completes the Premier League season again to & # 39; maintain integrity & # 39; of the game | Football news

The clubs unanimously voted that the game could not return in early May.





Arsenal want to complete the 2019/20 season

Arsenal supports the end of the current football season "to maintain the integrity,quot; of the competitions.

It comes after the Premier League, EFL, FA Super League, and FA Women & # 39; s Championship suspended all games indefinitely after club meetings on Friday.

Competitions were due to resume previously on April 30, but all clubs agreed that matches would not resume in early May.

A statement on the Arsenal club website said: "We fully support the goal of all remaining national league and cup games of the 2019/20 season being played, to maintain the integrity of each competition."

"We also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of the Government and when medical guidance permits.

"The restart date is under constant review as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds and we continue to work together with all concerned at this difficult time."

With clubs in the lower leagues facing financial difficulties due to loss of game-day revenue, the Premier League also voted unanimously to advance £ 125 million to the EFL and the National League.

The teams also agreed to a donation of £ 20 million "to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups," which Arsenal said the club "supports and welcomes."