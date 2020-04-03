Arizona State Forward Romello White Declares for NBA 2020 Draft | NBA News

Arizona State junior big man Romello White has joined teammate Remy Martin in the statement for the 2020 NBA Draft.

White announced his decision Wednesday, two days after Martin filed for the Draft.

"I would like to announce that I have decided to send my name to the NBA Draft Committee for comments as I seek to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA," said White.

At 6 feet 8 inches from Atlanta, White was Arizona State's main internal presence in its third year. He averaged 10.2 points while constantly battling double teams, shooting 57 percent from the floor and catching 8.8 rebounds per game.

White had a strong freshman season, averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, and had a slight decline in his second year.

The Sun Devils held the NCAA Tournament in each of their first two seasons and were in position to do so three in a row for the first time since 1980-81 before the college basketball season was canceled due to the coronoavirus pandemic.

"I strongly support Mello's decision to explore the NBA Draft process!" Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley tweeted.

If White and Martin remain in the Draft, the Sun Devils will have several holes to fill next season.

Arizona State lost seniors Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell at graduation and so far they have had three players who entered the transfer portal.

Khalid Thomas, Elias Valtonen and walk-on Kyle Feit played sporadically, but their transfers leave Hurley with a slim list, particularly if White and Martin don't return.

