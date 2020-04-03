Are countries paving the curve for coronavirus?

The trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic varies widely from country to country. The number of new cases each day seems to be decreasing in some nations, known as flattening the curve.









Note: The number of cases in China jumped in mid-February because officials changed the way cases were counted.

Drink ItalyFor example, where the number of new cases appears to be stabilizing, probably due to the country's strict closure efforts. But the death toll continues to rise, and health authorities say the country has not yet reached its peak.

China, where the pandemic began, appears to have dramatically reduced both the number of new cases and new deaths. But the country may be vastly underestimating its coronavirus totals.

And in the U.SThe number of new confirmed cases is still multiplying rapidly as some states continue to resist the strictest measures.

The charts on this page show the number of new confirmed cases and new deaths each day, according to official accounts compiled by The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University. Each line is the seven-day moving average, which smooths out daily anomalies in the way authorities report data.

The charts are not without limitations. Each country may have different reporting guidelines, making it difficult to accurately compare across countries. Some countries may be less proactive about testing or reach a limit on their testing capacity, which could lead to their numbers being underestimated.

Still, these charts provide a way to measure the overall trajectory of the coronavirus in each country and give an idea of ​​which are far from controlling the virus.

All of these countries below have seen an average of more than 2,000 cases per day in the last week, and most of them show no signs of slowing down.





The rest of these countries have seen fewer new cases, although many are far from flattening their curve. After initially managing to keep their number lower, some Asian countries, such as Taiwan and Singapore, have seen recent spikes. Countries here are ordered by the average number of new cases in the past week. The scales are adjusted in each country to make the curve more readable.



