April 3, 1996: When Brian Mazurek nearly cycled in an inning of a 71-1 loss

When Brian Mazurek took the plate for the fourth time on April 3, 1996, he had the opportunity to do something that had hardly ever been done, at any level of baseball in the history of the sport.

The thing was, he had no idea, for good reason. The game was a bit chaotic at the time.

Mazurek was the first baseman for San Francisco from Illinois, a NAIA powerhouse, and his Fighting Saints were in the middle of an inning that no one had seen before. In that inning, against Robert Morris (of Chicago), the Saints sent 30 players to the plate and 26 of them scored. You have read those numbers correctly. The final score, in just four innings, was 71-1. Again, exactly.

In his first three at-bats in the first inning, Mazurek had doubled, tripled and homered. He only needed a single to complete the cycle, IN THE FIRST ENTRY, but instead, he walked.

"No one knew that was happening. No one paid attention, ”Mazurek said with a smile in a phone interview on Thursday. "Obviously, if I could have hit anything instead of walking, then I ran and hugged first base, that would probably be something in the log books that no one has touched, on any level."

Mazurek ended his cycle in the game, but not in that inning. It's weird to think that somehow a cycle, a rare achievement on any level, could be remotely disappointing.

"That's one thing that has always stuck with me," he said. "If I had known I needed a single, I would never have walked, let's say it like this. I would have struck out before walking.

That game still has a special place in NCAA baseball history. Here are a few brands that still hold.

10 – Triples in one game

eleven – Ball bases in an inning

26 – Run in an entrance

44 – Hit in a game

53 – RBI in a game

70 – greater margin of victory

Oh, and Mazurek? He set the record for most runs in one inning with nine. Mike Palermo, the team's first-year shortstop, tied an NAIA record with seven hits in the game.

I asked Mazurek what the team was thinking when the first inning of the marathon was taking place.

"Simply," This is not right. "We weren't celebrating, like it was the Super Bowl or another good team," he said. "It was kind of like, 'Why is this team out there? "Even at our age, this wasn't fair to them. They weren't ready. They didn't belong here. It doesn't mean they didn't have a heart or they weren't playing hard. It's just that other teams had scouted high school players and this and that, and basically they were trying to form a team, much less build a team. It was weird. "

It was an unequal confrontation, for sure. Robert Morris was only in his second season as a baseball program. The team went 1-31 in 1995, and was 0-7 in that game.

"I remember it was 52-1 or something like that in the second inning, and we asked them if they wanted to call the game," Mazurek said. "They were like,‘ No, no. We want to move on. We came to play. We are here to play. " We were not trying to infect anyone. On the other hand, his coach said: ‘Look, these are part of our growing pains. This is part of being a new team. Let's keep playing. "

San Francisco, on the other hand, participated in the NAIA national tournament in 1995, finishing fifth in the country, and won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference in 1996, finishing with a record of 36-28. Several of the seniors on that 1996 team, including Mazurek, were freshmen when St. Francis became the best season in the show's history.

"In 1993, we started, which was probably a greater feat than (Robert Morris's game), on our spring trip with a 3-13-3," Mazurek said. "Then we won the national title. We finished 46-16-3 in the year. To think that we started like this and then go through and win the national championship was an incredible feat. ”

It remains the only national title in San Francisco history, although the program has remained strong. The Fighting Saints have finished below .500 exactly three times since 1977.

Robert Morris changed things quickly. The team did not win in 1996, but with a school commitment to resources, yes, fueled by that uneven result, a new coach and an influx of transfers, the 1997 season was a different story. The same teams met again in 1997, and this time Robert Morris won, with a score of 2-1. That was the beginning of a new program.

"A few years later, I caught a headline that Robert Morris had won his division," Mazurek said. "So, thinking about that game where they went 15 or 20 years later, they went from this whole new program to winning a conference championship sounded pretty amazing."

As for Mazurek, he finished with a .358 career average at St. Francis, and still maintains the school record for most career home runs (41). He was drafted in round 31 by the Cardinals in 1996 and hit .310 in his first year as a professional, for New Jersey Class A in the NY-Penn League. His second year, sharing a room with future ALCS MVP Adam Kennedy, he hit .281 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs in 97 games.

But despite a two-year total of 95 RBIs, 11 home runs and a .294 average in 166 games, Mazurek was released by the Cardinals after the 1997 season.

"Very simple," he said when asked what happened. "If you're not one of the top 10 options or one of the top 5 or one of the top 3, it didn't matter. It was inevitable.

Mazurek played two years of independent baseball, then trained a little and started his own business, which he still runs. At one point, he even dipped his toes into reality shows.

"I was in‘ Married by America. " Uh-huh, "he said with a smile." So I tried 'Blind Date.' That was an interesting one. Remember that with the pop-ups? For that, you filled out this application and they chose someone completely opposite to create a good drama for the TV. They give you this whole itinerary of what's going to happen, and then it all changes. Our first stop was at the Jerry Springer show, if that helps you. That was interesting. That whole date was. Lots of memories.

Memories, not only on reality television. That game on this day in 1996 also stands out.