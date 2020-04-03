Apple retail stores to remain closed until early May as coronavirus continues to spread – BGR

Apple's retail stores will remain closed until early May, according to a new memorandum sent to store employees.

Apple initially planned to reopen its retail stores in early April, but concerns about the ongoing coronavirus forced Apple to adjust its schedule.

When Apple stores reopen, it will be store by store. Stores in some large cities may remain closed until well into June.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple told employees Thursday that its retail stores will remain closed until early May, according to a report by Bloomberg. The message was relayed to staff members through a memo from Deirdre O’Brien, the company's senior vice president of retail sales. Apple first closed all of its retail stores worldwide outside of China on March 13.

Although Apple, as recently as last week, planned to reopen some retail stores in early April, the continued impact of the coronavirus prompted company executives to reconsider. Despite the concerted efforts of medical and health professionals, and despite the fact that much of the United States remains in quarantine, the reality is that the coronavirus is still spreading week by week. Incidentally, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded one million yesterday.

%MINIFYHTML9a6e22659de60f601c0504815d97c79011% %MINIFYHTML9a6e22659de60f601c0504815d97c79012%

Looking ahead, the O & # 39; Brien memo stated that Apple will continue to "monitor local conditions for each Apple facility on a daily basis,quot; and that any decision to open a particular Apple store will be influenced by the "latest government guide local and public health experts. "

In light of that, it stands to reason that Apple's retail stores will reopen in a phased manner. In other words, stores where coronavirus has been contained will open much earlier than retail stores at coronavirus hot spots. Indeed, Apple retail stores in big cities like New York and Chicago could remain closed until June.

Meanwhile, Apple's retail employees are still paid during this extended period of free time. Meanwhile, Apple salaried employees in Cupertino have been working from home for the past few weeks. In particular, Apple, in the interest of keeping the product development process afloat, has relaxed some of its rules regarding employees bringing prototype devices home for testing and further development.

Up to this last point, Apple still plans to launch a series of new products this year. As we highlighted earlier this week, Apple in the coming months is aiming to launch a new HomePod, a next-generation Apple TV, cheaper iPad models, a new Apple Watch, a revamped iMac, and even a new MacBook Pro.

And last but not least, Apple still hopes to launch the iPhone 12 this fall, though we've seen reports that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed until November or even beyond.

Image source: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock