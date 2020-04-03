Apple accidentally leaked its impending iPhone 9 launch – BGR

%MINIFYHTML95eff65ad85070d9b20a195b17b5b06376%

More evidence suggests that the iPhone 9 release date is about to be revealed.

The new affordable iPhone could be sold as iPhone SE, according to a series of reports and leaks.

The iPhone SE product name has already appeared on the Apple site, and a Canadian operator has listed the iPhone 9 on the activation pages of their phone.

There have been a lot of changes to the iPhone 9 release date, and that's it because this year it's not what we expected it to be when it comes to product launches. The new coronavirus outbreak closed most of the world, since social distancing seems to be the only way to limit the spread of the pathogen. Apple stores remain closed worldwide, except in China, like all other nonessential companies. That makes it very difficult to launch any product for the iPhone manufacturer, especially a new iPhone like the affordable iPhone 9. But now it looks like the iPhone 9 is ready to ship.

iPhone 9 is the name we've been using to designate a 2020 device that's supposed to look like iPhone 8. Other rumors called it iPhone SE 2, as the phone should become Apple's cheapest iPhone. While the phone will look like the iPhone 8, complete with a physical home button, it will be as powerful as the iPhone 11 phones.

That type of package will appeal to many people who have been ordering a new iPhone with Touch ID support. The iPhone 8 was the last iPhone to ship with a fingerprint sensor built into the home button. All of the iPhones that followed featured full-screen layouts with Face ID notches on top.

A few days ago, we saw evidence that the iPhone 9 is nearing launch. Best Buy and other retailers received stocks of accessories for a 4.7-inch iPhone 2020, but were unable to list it online. Then, a source who continued to disclose the alleged plans to launch Apple's iPhone 9 during the pandemic said the phone could be unveiled on April 14. OnePlus will present the OnePlus 8 series the same day.

We were told that things were changing, so Apple might change its mind. A new report from 9to5Mac says the arrival of the phone is now imminent.

The iPhone 9 could be sold as the iPhone SE and feature three color options at launch, including white, black, and red. Storage also comes in three sizes, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Pricing should start at $ 399 for the 64GB model, according to previous reports by Ming-Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser.

Prosser also took to Twitter to reveal images showing iPhone 9 placeholders featured on Canadian mobile operator Virgin Mobile's activation site:

Apple's website also contains accessories for the upcoming iPhone SE, MacRumors Reports like this Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE / 8/7 that Prosser also found:

There's even an AppleCare + option for iPhone SE:

All of these signs tell us that the iPhone 9 will launch soon. A Friday announcement for a new Apple product seems unusual, yes. But again, there is nothing ordinary in the times we live in.

Image Source: Julie Jacobson / AP / Shutterstock