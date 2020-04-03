Anushka Sharma gives advice on how to increase your immunity during quarantine

%MINIFYHTMLd5cb8cdf062882973f26302e76013f0211% %MINIFYHTMLd5cb8cdf062882973f26302e76013f0212%

Anushka Sharma inspires various people with her carefree demeanor, humble demeanor, and talent. The actress is not only loved for her on-screen performances, but also for her off-screen charm. Whether it's her love for pets or her belief in the goodness of life, the actress has made a special place for her in the hearts of millions. Anushka is spending time with her husband Virat Kohli at home during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. But you surely have good advice for everyone to increase their immunity during this difficult time.

The actress turned to Instagram to share her morning routine she's following to stay healthy and fit. Haldi, lemon water, and alkaline water, one after the other, is what the actress suggests that people should have to boost their immunity. Last but not least, he urged people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus. A golden tip, we say! Check out the photos below…

