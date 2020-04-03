Anti-abortion group has no signatures for 22-week ban

An anti-abortion group failed to provide enough valid signatures to ban abortion for 22 weeks on Colorado's November ballot, the Secretary of State says.

The group, Expiration Date Too Late, will now have 15 days to collect more signatures. Due to a Denver judge's order Thursday in favor of activists, those 15 days will not begin until after the emergency order to stay at the state home is lifted.

The proposed Initiative 120 would make abortion after 22 weeks a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, with the exception that it is to save the mother's life. A woman who receives an abortion cannot be punished under the proposed law.

Last month, the expiration date too late delivered 137,624 signatures. An initial sampling found that the group probably did not have the required 124,632 valid signatures. The line-by-line verification of the signatures was then performed, concluding on Friday, and 114,647 signatures were accepted.

