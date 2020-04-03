Anthony Yarde loses his grandmother to coronavirus a week after his father's death | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML531f64e137818246b134f9f87f1b7c3f76%





Anthony Yarde lost his father and grandmother to the coronavirus last week

British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde announced that his grandmother died of the coronavirus, just days after his father's death as a result of the pandemic.

Yarde's father, who according to the boxer had been "fit without health problems," died last Friday.

And the 28-year-old fighter says his grandmother passed away on Thursday, and he again called on people to stay home.

"Is seriously!" Yarde wrote on social media.

"People still go out when they don't need to.

"I know that there are many opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine, but I know that it is not worth risking your life and that of other people."

"Just stay home."

Yarde's next fight was to be against Brit Brit Lyndon Arthur on April 11, but the event was delayed until July 11 due to the pandemic.

Yarde's promoter Frank Warren wrote on Twitter: "We are very sad to hear that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the Coronavirus.

"We cannot begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences are with them."

"Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay home to save lives."