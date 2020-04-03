Anthony Joshua's world title defense against Kubrat Pulev in June was postponed | Boxing news







Anthony's world heavyweight title defense against Kubrat Pulev, scheduled for June 20, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The unified champion of Great Britain would face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live at the Sky Sports box office, in his first fight in the UK in two years.

A new date for the fight and the possibility of organizing it in the same place are still being worked on.

"We are talking to Tottenham, we have postponed the twentieth date," said promoter Eddie Hearn. Sky Sports. "We are also working with them for dates in July and early August, when we hope to return.

Hopefully that fight will take place in late summer. "

Bulgarian Pulev is the IBF mandatory challenger for Joshua, who also holds the & # 39; super & # 39; titles. and WBO from the AMB.

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua had this message for everyone affected or fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearn previously warned: "You will see one of AJ's best performances: the shackles are out of the Andy Ruiz Jr 2 fight in terms of being disciplined and following a game plan."

"It can be more destructive in a better standing fight."

"The mindset is the same and has been the same from day one, with a few tweaks. Ruiz Jr's defeat taught him not to be influenced by outside noise. Stay focused, take care, be selfish."

"He gave everyone time, but this is a relentless sport and you have to take care of number 1. He did it for the Ruiz Jr rematch and he will do it again."

"He's been working since Ruiz Jr.'s rematch. There hasn't been a week that he hasn't been in the gym working on tactics, skills and techniques. He's absolutely motivated to be the best."

"This is not a guy who fights and then goes on vacation for a few pints and a couple of pizzas, taking three months off with the kids. He is working day after day. He is an absolute role model for any athlete. And any individual on the sport.

"Pulev's fight is the focus. He has said, 'You make plans, for me it's just about Pulev'."

Joshua defeated Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia

Joshua is considering an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury in the future. Fury shares an American promoter, Bob Arum, with Pulev.

Hearn said: "I sent the interview to (Joshua) Bob Arum where he said 'there will be no AJ after Pulev knocks him out.'

"I did that to light the flames in AJ.

"We need that. You have to be prepared for this. Against Ruiz Jr the first time, perhaps one of the problems was that the spark was not there. If you take your eye off the ball, you will be defeated. With what lies ahead, no we can afford to lose. He is doing everything he can to achieve incredible performance. "