Another test in the Big Pics home publishes the & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; DWA – Deadline

With theaters closing in early June at the latest, major studios have a permit to try out large photo shoots at home. Now, they are not so crazy that they will burn the house down to keep warm. Important movies like Disney Mulan Y Black widow Who have the potential to win $ 1 billion at the global box office, triggering additional wealth, are not the kinds of movies you would debut at home.

However, on the roll of the dice, Dreamworks Animation / Universal’s Trolls World Tour and now Disney's former post-Memorial day weekend launch Artemis Fowl they are worthy experiments given that the hands of the studios are currently tied in today's frozen theater market. Disney will announce the release date of Artemis Fowl sometime soon for your streaming service.

While the exhibit has been furious at Uni's decision to take Trolls World Tour in homes, in this case with Disney, is better than Artemis Fowl It is their only title currently skipping theaters, and it is not an anticipated feature of a major event. Sagebrush He had already skipped around the release schedule with an original date of early August before fitting into the post-Memorial day frame, which is generally a slow period at the box office. YA's literary intellectual property has become less and less secure as a result of the great success of The Hunger Games, Twilight, Divergent Y The fault in our stars. It doesn't mean it doesn't work, but he really needs the boost from his massive literary fans behind him. Disney's bet on the long-running classic A wrinkle in time, Despite the stellar power of Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, and the leadership power of Ava DuVernay, they accounted for an estimated loss of $ 131M after raising $ 132.6M WW of a production cost of $ 125M. It would be plausible to think that with Artemis Fowl here, they are reducing their losses (particularly in P&A overhead that can vary by more than $ 100M for one of their stores).

"With the public largely unable to attend theaters in today's environment, we are delighted to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney +, "said Ricky Strauss, president of Content and Marketing for Disney + in a statement." Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers directly into the vibrant fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting for. to bring it to life on the screen for years. It's great family entertainment that's the perfect addition to the Disney + summer line. "

The image is based on Eoin Colfer's best-selling young adult book, and stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the lead role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, and Adrian. Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Artemis Fowl it follows a 12-year-old genius (Shaw), who is the descendant of a long line of criminal intellectual authors. He embarks on a journey to find his father (Farrell), who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his faithful protector Butler (Anozie), Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so discovers an ancient underground civilization – the incredibly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is in some way related to the secret and lonely world of fairies, Artemis's cunning devises a dangerous plan, so dangerous that he finally finds himself in a dangerous war of wits with powerful fairies.

Branagh, p.g.a. and Judy Hofflund are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the script.