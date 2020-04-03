Anonymous Donor Sends Generous Donations to Eastern Minnesota Businesses – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There is someone spreading kindness in Pine City. At least a dozen companies received a similar letter, offering hope and help. The act of kindness shows that we are all in this together.

In the quiet of Pine City, companies are doing their best to stay afloat.

"It's difficult in the spring in a small town like this, and then with this virus," said Butch Nicoll.

When restaurants were forced to close, Nicoll turned the back of his building into a collection window. It is the most difficult time you can remember since you opened Nicoll’s Cafe 40 years ago.

“People come to small-town cafes to chat, not necessarily just for food. They come here to enjoy and chat, "said Nicoll.

Without that, companies fell 75%, even with community support. Then a letter came that moved him to tears.

“He arrived with address, without return address with some cash. Very good amount of one hundred dollar bills and just says, "Not much, but I hope it helps." There were many companies in the city that got the same, "said Nicoll.

The envelopes appeared in Cabin Coffees. The Pizza Pub received one, as did Mom & # 39; s Parkside Cafe and Froggy & # 39; s next door. All full of cash.

"It gives you hope to think, 'OK, maybe we'll get over it and be good,'" Froggy owner Laura Root said.

Root says the value far exceeds the bills. You cannot put a price on this type of gift.

And to the anonymous sender:

“From the bottom of our hearts here, thank you so much for thinking of us and trying to help in these moments of fear. It means a lot, ”said Root.

They say this is the epitome of what living and working in a small town is all about. Supporting each other, in good times and when they are simply waiting.

Nicoll and Root say customers have been generous, too. Some have left their own cash envelopes. Others have left an extra hundred on a $ 20 tab.