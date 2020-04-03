Anick Jesdanun, former AP technology writer, dies at 51

He ran marathons on every continent, including Antarctica, 83 in all, many followed by a visit to a dark craft brewery. Last year, he watched 365 movies, most of them in theaters. And Anick Jesdanun always made sure that when millions of people read his Internet coverage and airwaves, they get all the facts and context they need.

Jesdanun, 51, associate technology editor for The Associated Press, died Thursday in New York City of complications from the coronavirus, his family said.

For more than two decades, Jesdanun helped generations of readers understand the emerging Internet and its impact on the world. And while his work may have been on virtual screens, computers, and networks, Jesdanun's great life was about the world and exploring every nook and cranny he could, both virtual and physical.

"Before people knew the Internet was riddled with falsehoods, he was the guy who said, 'We better check that out,'" said his colleague, AP technology writer Michael Liedtke.

Jesdanun, known as Nick, was the first AP reporter to receive the title of "internet writer,quot; two decades ago, when the world had been using the web extensively for less than 10 years.

His early work focused on how the Internet was changing everything: dating, reading, photography, democracy, access to healthcare. In 2000, he wrote about how devices connected to the Internet would track our locations, something that was still years in the future.

For example, conversation and hands-on editing, Jesdanun, working from a desk famous for its clutter, taught a generation of AP journalists how to cover technology in an understandable and accessible way but unparalleled in depth.

"Nick was the constant bulwark of the AP tech team for two decades," said Frank Bajak, AP's first technology editor. "He had the deepest institutional memory of AP's technology coverage and patiently educated dozens of novice colleagues on everything digital."

As the Internet grew and its difficulties became more apparent, Jesdanun wrote about everything from Facebook's privacy concerns to government regulations. He also found time to cover things closer to his heart, one of which appeared under this headline in February: "How To Catch Oscar Movies In Theaters At Low Prices."

"There is still no substitute for a movie theater," he wrote in a first-person story last year.

Quick with a smile, Jesdanun used to let go of his dumbest side in the AP "Tech Tests,quot;. These often included video clips in which he played new devices through the rhythms (and occasionally gave his nieces cameo roles). When the iPhone's face recognition model came out in 2017, he shot an almost expressionless video of him trying to blow it up with everything from a Santa Claus beard to a fake nose and mustache.

While Jesdanun might seem reserved for those who didn't know him, his colleagues spoke of an embrace from the world that led to his work and that ensured that his tech journalism was based on what people cared about.

"His depth of knowledge was second to none," said his boss, current AP technology editor David Hamilton.

And technology writer Mae Anderson, whose office desk was from Jesdanun, recalled how they would visit tech industry events and Jesdanun would not budge until her sources produced the information she was looking for.

"He always asked questions and put pressure on people to respond," he said, "well beyond the point where he would. And he improved the stories a lot later."

Jesdanun's career, which he embraced "later in life," was part of that commitment to relating to his surroundings, said his cousin, Risa Harms.

"It was a vital force for him, a way of seeing the world and meeting people," he said. "He is a doer. He is not someone who is comfortable being a recreational tourist. He visited a place and wanted to have something to do there. Then he did a marathon."

She added: “I feel pretty sure there was nothing on her wish list. There was nothing I wanted to do that I didn't have a chance to do. "

Jesdanun, originally from Pittsburgh who grew up in New Jersey, graduated in 1991 from Swarthmore College. He worked in AP offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Washington before moving to New York. When he left Philadelphia to go to Harrisburg in 1993, he rented his apartment to a colleague, leaving only a few pieces of furniture and a shiny disco ball hanging from the ceiling.

"Do what you want with the rest," Jesdanun told his tenant, "but the disco ball stays."

Barbara Ortutay, an AP technology writer and close friend of Jesdanun, spent countless nights over the past 15 years hanging out with him at open-air concerts and philharmonic films in New York City. He was serious about photography and "he was always documenting everything," he said.

"He loved Chinese pork buns and always bought some for the rest of us at the office," Ortutay said Friday. "One of our last text messages was about pork buns, and I thought he had turned the corner because he said he wanted one."

Jesdanun is survived by his parents, Adisak and Orabhin Jesdanun; a brother, Gary Jesdanun; and three nieces and several cousins. The AP, the only employer Jesdanun worked for, is planning a virtual memorial service at some point to give colleagues and friends the opportunity, in an unwanted but perhaps appropriate forum, to remember their first Internet writer.

"Nick was a kind and gentle colleague who was deeply admired by everyone he worked with," said AP Associate Deputy Editor Sarah Nordgren, who oversees the technology news. "He loved the AP and his work, and it showed every day."