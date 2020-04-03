Andy Cohen mourns the death of true housewife editor Peter Gamba

The coronavirus has taken another life. Andy Cohen commemorated a lifelong editor who worked on one of his series, The real housewives of New York City. USA Today reported on a statement by Cohen earlier today in which the television presenter revealed that the publisher had died from COVID-19.

Cohen described the 63-year-old editor, Peter Gamba, as one of the most important parts of his production. During an appearance on his television show, See what happens live with Andy Cohen, broadcast from Andy's house, the host explained that they had lost someone "very special,quot; in the Real Housewives franchise.

Cohen explained that, as almost everyone knows, editing is "vital,quot; to the success of the programs. According to the Bravo TV presenter, Peter edited the first episode of New York housewives during the first season

Cohen, or maybe not, was diagnosed with a coronavirus last month. During the same part of his show, Cohen recalled some of the most enjoyable times working with the editor in the past twelve years.

Gamba left his wife and two daughters, Julia and Michelle. He was married to Jeanne for years. Earlier this month, two Gamba co-workers started a GoFundMe page for the Gamba family. So far, the page has raised more than $ 65,000.

Gamba is not the only worker in the entertainment industry receiving the coronavirus. In addition to Andy Cohen; Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Rachel Matthews and Scarface of the Getoboys contracted the virus.

Initially, many in the general public thought the virus was only a slightly more severe version of regular influenza, however additional reports have emerged that the experience may be much more unbearable due to its effects on the respiratory system. .

For example, The Bachelor Alum, Colton Underwood, said the worst part of the coronavirus was its effect on her breathing. Underwood, who used to play soccer, said he was a very healthy and fit person, but that the virus was still taking its toll on him. Also, Underwood is over 20 years old.



