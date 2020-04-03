Andros Townsend: Crystal Palace winger unhappy with treatment of footballers | Football news

%MINIFYHTML3a08987b0f9df9b9708720de3137c60511% %MINIFYHTML3a08987b0f9df9b9708720de3137c60512%

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says the footballers are being "painted as villains,quot; after Health Secretary Matt Hancock joined calls for Premier League stars to receive a pay cut.

The Association of Professional Soccer Players has accepted that players must "share the financial burden,quot; to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a letter seen by Sky Sports NewsThe union warned players not to cut wages or defer their wages until they see the clubs' finances.

Townsend, speaking on TalkSport, has defended his fellow footballers, saying: "Football is trying to do a lot of good. Waking up yesterday and seeing the footballers being portrayed as villains was a bit surprising to be honest.

"I have never been so proud to be a footballer. From this crisis the work that players and clubs have done in the community began to be seen. At Palace we have helped the homeless, donated to local charities.

"Individual players are thinking of ways they can help. I am involved in a campaign, Football United, raising money for the emergency trust. Marcus Rashford has helped feed more than 400,000 school-age children in Manchester."

Health Secretary Hancock, who chaired the government's daily briefing on Thursday after completing his period of self-isolation after his diagnosis of coronavirus, told the footballers to cut wages and "play their part."

Townsend added: "The Secretary of Health, shifting the blame onto the footballers, I don't think is right. His job is the responsibility of the NHS workers.

"He goes out and deviates towards easy goals, footballers, and that doesn't sit well with me."

"We have a responsibility but we are giving back to the community and rightly so. We are in a very privileged position. The community effectively pays our wages."

"At a time like this, we have to give something back."

The PFA has been criticized for the delay in the collective action of football clubs, but Townsend said: "We received an email two days ago from the PFA saying until they have all the information from the clubs, not to be pressured to accept anything.

"What that means is until the clubs have shown them financial details, until they know if the clubs can continue to pay non-playing staff, to agree nothing."

"If the players end up agreeing to a pay cut or a postponement and a few days later, the PFA finds that these clubs can continue to pay non-playing staff and decide not to, then who benefits?

"The NHS is not benefiting, these heroes are not benefiting. If the clubs can continue to pay them and choose not to, then only the clubs are benefiting."

"The PFA is doing its job, they are making sure these clubs can continue to pay non-playing staff before they make any decisions."