Amy Poehler Reveals She Can't Remember To Plot Parks And Rec

Amy PoehlerThe children met Leslie Knope for the first time.

While appearing in Late night with Seth Meyers (via digital video), Poehler revealed that his two sons, Archie and Abel, are watching Parks and Recreation, the NBC comedy Poehler starred in seven seasons for the first time.

"That's great," he said. "It's really sweet. I've been texting the cast to show them videos of the guys watching the show, which is amazing. And I'm not just saying this because I'm on it, it's a very good show to watch right now because It makes you feel good and it's a group of people who work together to solve problems. "