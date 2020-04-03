Amy Poehler Reveals She Can't Remember To Plot Parks And Rec

Amy PoehlerThe children met Leslie Knope for the first time.
While appearing in Late night with Seth Meyers (via digital video), Poehler revealed that his two sons, Archie and Abel, are watching Parks and Recreation, the NBC comedy Poehler starred in seven seasons for the first time.
"That's great," he said. "It's really sweet. I've been texting the cast to show them videos of the guys watching the show, which is amazing. And I'm not just saying this because I'm on it, it's a very good show to watch right now because It makes you feel good and it's a group of people who work together to solve problems. "
So Poehler remembers the essence of the show, but that's it.
"It's really fun because my kids say," Mom, what's wrong? & # 39; And I say, "I don't know. I don't remember," said Poehler. "I don't remember any of that! It's a long stain."
Poehler said he remembers filming scenes and how he felt filming specific scenes, "but the true story from episode to episode, he couldn't even tell you, so it's pretty fun to watch it again."
Parks and Recreation he ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015. Poehler won a Golden Globe for always playing Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Pawnee, Indiana parks and recreation department, who ran for public office and worked for the federal government. She was nominated for six Emmy Awards for playing Leslie Knope and one for writing the episode "The Debate,quot;.
