Amir Khan wants to fight Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook before retiring | Boxing news

Khan, whose last fight was a fourth-round victory over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July, had reportedly been considering quitting the sport.

The 33-year-old says he is determined to fight and wants to end his career against players like Pacquiao and Brook, who are the only bouts big enough to motivate him.

Talking to promoter Eddie Hearn via Live instagram, Khan said: “I have a couple of fights left, one or two at least.

"I've had 39 fights, a great career. I love the sport, but the day will come when I want to do other things."

"The bigger fights motivate me. When you made so much money and won world titles, what will motivate you? "A Manny Pacquiao fight is huge, wherever he is, then you have Kell Brook, another massive fight in the UK."

Khan won an Olympic silver medal at the age of 17 and won two light welterweight titles.

With the exception of his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016, he has been unable to pull off a great fight against people like Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather.

Blocking the coronavirus is unlikely to help Khan's quest to end his career in the near future.

He added: "I still love the sport, I want to fight, we just don't know how long the coronavirus will last."