American Cancer Society forces cut services due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It is a critical nonprofit organization that helps people fighting cancer, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Cancer Society is having to cut some of its services.

Executive Vice President Jeff Fehlis told Up News Info 11 that they are doing everything possible to stay connected and help patients.

Her patient browsers now work from home and added video conferences so callers have a friendly face.

Calls have come in thousands, around 25,000 specifically about coronaviruses since March 8.

The nonprofit has also been forced to cancel or delay many of its vital fundraising events and to close its Hope Lodges across the country.

The Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and caregivers a free place to stay. The organization is working with guests to find other resources that may be available. They have also had to stop providing transportation to treatments.

"We are working with local hospitals to provide transportation grants so they can take those patients in and out for treatment," Fehlis said.

The North Texas chapter will host a virtual relay for life involving 24 communities.

It's Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m. at 9 p.m.

For further information please click here.