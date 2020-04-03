AMC Star Southfield 20 closes permanently – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A place known to locals as Star Theater is losing its iconic shine. After 23 years, AMC's Southfield 20 location is closing the curtains forever.

This basic element of entertainment is now boring. The lights are out at the AMC in Southfield and the coronavirus is not to blame.

This closure is strictly commercial.

The movie chain's corporate office sent CW50 a statement about the shutdown saying that although locations across the country are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the lease for the Southfield 20 location has expired and AMC is deciding end operations.

Employees tell CW50 that although they heard rumors of a permanent shutdown, they are still surprised.

"I heard you know they were closing only because they weren't making enough money." Our tickets were only selling for $ 3.99 before 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. It costs $ 5.99. When I found out that they closed AMC permanently, it was just a surprise, ”said an employee.

All other Detroit area AMC theaters are expected to reopen once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

