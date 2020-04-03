AMC Networks Offers Free Programming Including "The Walking Dead", "Liar", "Baroness Von Sketch Show" Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

AMC Networks offers free programming on all of its networks: AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and the SVOD Sundance Now service as part of its "We’re With You" initiative to help entertain during the coronavirus pandemic.

The content will be available for free in digital format and on demand, along with specially selected programming marathons through linear networks. The network will also run a variety of locations with scenes that have renewed their relevance to current circumstances featuring series stars like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, and more in home videos.

Among the free programming: AMC has made the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available in front of the pay wall until May 1 on AMC.com and AMC TVE.

Related story Coronavirus: New York and USA USA They post the worst death tolls in a single day; Global cases at 1.07 million – Update

BBC America will offer free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app as part of its Nature Now collection for the month of April, including Life Story: First Steps, Seasonal Wonderlands: New England, Wild Singapore: Hidden World, Attenborough and the giant elephant, and Chimpanzee sanctuary.

For those of us who desperately need to laugh, IFC offers full seasons of various comedy series for the month of April, including Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Booty from Babylon, Booty Before Dying, Bunk Bed, Food Partyand as well as selected episodes of Comedy bang bang Y Mystery Science Theater 3000and the season premiere of Brockmire among others on IFC.com and IFC TVE.

SundanceTV's hit series Liarseason 1 will also be available in front of the pay wall at Sundance Now. Additional series available for free on Sundance Now through April 14 include the first seasons of the successful international series Riviera, the restaurant, public enemyY The Bureau.

As previously announced, the premiere of the third season of Killing Eva It has advanced two weeks, and all episodes air simultaneously on BBC America and AMC beginning Sunday, April 12.

In addition, BBC America will offer programming of an expanded nature on all its platforms. BBCA is adding a second day, Thursday, to its nature programming destination, Wonderstruck, joining the current micro-network on Saturday in April. Themed marathons include: America the BELLA (4/2) Circle of life (4/9), and Under the sea (4/16).

BBCA also added a free short-form nature site on WonderstruckTV.com where audiences can search by mood, animal, or geographic location for quick bursts of nature content.

BBC America will also expand nature programming through the BBC America website, app and on-demand platforms in the coming months, with everything Planet Earth collection including Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, Y Seven worlds, one planet for a limited window The collection will also feature a selection of free nature documentaries available for the month of April.

"We want to join our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can, that is, entertain people. Our We Are With You campaign is intended to provide information, to offer company in the responsive way that linear television is capable of, and we want to offer the public the opportunity to laugh, perhaps especially important in times of crisis. "Said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios." We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for great things to see. "