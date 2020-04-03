Amazon delays Prime Day event due to coronavirus – BGR

According to reports, Amazon will delay its annual Prime Day event due to the coronavirus.

The two-day sales event generally takes place in July and will be delayed to August as soon as possible.

According to reports, Amazon will suffer a major financial blow.

Reuters reports that Amazon is delaying its annual Prime Day shopping event due to the coronavirus. As it stands now, Amazon plans to celebrate its 48-hour shopping bonanza in August at the earliest. However, the date is not set in stone and may well be delayed further pending the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

Delaying Prime Day is a pretty significant move for Amazon. The two-day shopping event generally takes the USA. USA By surprise and it offers truly tremendous deals to Prime subscribers. Last year, Amazon boasted that Prime Day 2019 was the "largest shopping event in Amazon history."

Due to the delay, Amazon is estimated to incur a "$ 100 million hit from excess devices that it now has to sell at a discount."

To give you an idea of ​​the scope of Prime Day, Amazon said last year that Prime Day sales exceeded the 2018 sales the company saw on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. set. Amazon, at the time, also added that Prime members over the course of two days purchased more than 175 million items.

In a press release at the time, Jeff Bezos said:

We want to thank Prime members around the world, members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings shopping at Whole Foods Market, and purchased over $ 2 billion in products from independent small and medium-sized businesses . Thank you very much to the amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers.

Amazon, of course, is far from the only tech company that has been forced to change its plans as a result of the coronavirus. Google, for example, first chose to make its annual I / O developers conference an online-only event before finally choosing to cancel the event entirely. Meanwhile, Apple plans to host an online-only version of its WWDC developer conference.

And speaking of Apple, the company recently informed store employees that its worldwide retail stores will be closed until May at the earliest. Although Apple hoped to reopen some stores in early April, the continued impact of the coronavirus forced Apple to delay things a bit longer.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. Globally, the number of reported cases exceeded one million earlier this week. By the way, doctors recently discovered that some coronavirus victims have unusual symptoms, such as confusion and seizures.

Meanwhile, biotech companies continue to work at breakneck speed in search of a vaccine. As we reported earlier in the week, a tobacco company can develop a promising vaccine.

