Amanda Bynes's pregnancy makes her mom furious about this

A new report suggests that the mother of actress & # 39; Easy A & # 39; She is less than thrilled after her pregnancy announcement considering Amanda's battle with mental health issues.

Amanda Bynes and fiance Paul Michael may be happy about her pregnancy. However, a new report suggests the star's mother is less than excited to consider Amanda's battle with mental health issues.

"Amanda's mother is furious that she is pregnant because the treatment of her mental health problems has become complicated," a source tells Us Weekly. "Amanda doesn't want to take some of the medications because of the dangers for (her) baby."

The "Hair spray"The star and Paul announced that Amanda is expecting her first child on Tuesday (March 17), amid reports suggesting that their engagement had been suspended and reconciled, while a conservatorship judge ordered the actress to enter rehabilitation.

Posting an ultrasound photo, the star wrote in the caption: "Baby on board!" Her fiance confirmed that he is the father of Amanda's baby when she posted on her own page, "Baby in the making," along with her old selfie and sonogram photo. Amanda, however, deleted the post later.

In response to that, the actress' attorney, David Esquibias, told TMZ: "I am not confirming that Amanda is waiting and so it is premature for anyone to speculate on who would have custody of Amanda's unborn child."

Meanwhile, the previous report indicated that Amanda may have to relinquish custody of her son when he or she is born due to mental health problems. The pregnant star is currently undergoing treatment at a psychiatric facility, and there are plans for Amanda's father and fiancé Paul Michael to share custody of the baby.

They explained that Amanda's father was part of the agreement because she remained under a conservatorship led by her parents, who cared for her and made her legal and medical decisions for years. The "Easy one"The star reportedly did not know she was losing custody, and inside information claimed that her pregnancy and engagement would not affect the terms of her guardianship."