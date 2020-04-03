Alzo Slade on Showtime’s Show Vice ’& Wrestling In Russia – Up News Info Los Angeles

Journalist Alzo Slade has been around the world to cover crazy stories, but he spent time learning how Dagestan in Russia became a hotbed of fighting and mixed martial arts on his list.

Slade is a correspondent for "Vice," on Showtime and his report on the culture of wrestling in Dagestan airs on Sunday, April 5

“This was my second time in Russia. This time I was in Dagestan and it is a small republic in Russia. It was mainly a culture shock and these pranksters are tough, "Slade said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." You have to understand the history of Dagestan. They have a history of being a warrior culture. When I was there, I felt like a modern Sparta. These seven or eight year olds are trained to be fighters. "

Slade said a father told him that if the children are healthy, they will train to be fighters. Dagestan's most famous fighter is Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has a perfect 28-0 record in his UFC career. Wrestling culture is woven into Russian identity and that's why Slade says Russia and wrestling and mixed martial arts are synonyms.

"Those kids there train and fight for about six hours a day," Slade said. “There are already 35 Russians in the UFC. 21 of them come from Dagestan. They have a 89% win rate. They don't lose One of the conclusions for me and I hope this is seen in the piece is that these children and these people there are really proud of their history as warriors. It's not just about hitting people, it's ingrained in them to be disciplined and be the best at whatever they do. "

