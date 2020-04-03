Alia Bhatt is in love with this childhood photo of Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for over two years. The duo has been in the spotlight for their bond for a long time. Whether the two are quarantined along with their pets or Alia takes a look at their personal moments on social media from time to time, everything about the couple is sold as hotcakes online. This morning Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The adorable image received love from netizens instantly, but a special person who was quick to comment on the image was none other than Alia Bhatt. The actress left hearts in the comment section to show her love.

%MINIFYHTML82436a783e9f316abbe9c965360bc0ce11% %MINIFYHTML82436a783e9f316abbe9c965360bc0ce12%

Alia and Ranbir's romance is surely getting stronger and we couldn't be happier. Watch this space for more information about Bollywood.

