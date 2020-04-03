Alexander Skarsgard blames his good looks for derailing his acting career

%MINIFYHTML5067333250c2284922d7400d8036013e75%

The ex-actor of & # 39; True Blood & # 39; He talks about the downside of having a good appearance in Hollywood, claiming that he has been struggling to get 'substantial' roles. in recent years.

Alexander Skarsgard He barely worked for three years, as he was frustrated with only getting papers because of his appearance.

The 43-year-old man's television work in his native Sweden made him a heartthrob around the turn of the millennium, and he's been named the country's sexiest man five times.

However, he says that his appearance was a curse because he was typecast in boring roles, despite his father, Stellan Skarsgard, being an acclaimed movie actor.

"I was suddenly considered sexy and had a hard time finding interesting characters," he tells the British newspaper The Times, explaining that he was only considered for roles like "the athlete, high school football." player. It was never something substantial, conflictive or interesting. "

This played a role in his decision to move to Hollywood in 2004, but he found himself in the same situation for "almost three years" before landing a role in the television miniseries. "Generation slaughter"

"I felt like, well, nobody knows who I am here, nobody cares," he says of his move to the United States. "I could come and at least have the opportunity to audition for more interesting roles, which I did and have nothing."

Although he crossed the Atlantic to avoid being objectified on screen, Alexander says he prefers Sweden's more open attitude towards sexuality.

"I think sexuality in general is (less) generally stigmatized (in Sweden) than here," he added.The legend of Tarzan"Star explains." There is a puritanical quality (in America) that strikes me as silly. They feel very uncomfortable talking about their bodies, to the point that they don't even say the word penis. "