Airtel and Reliance Jio will continue to gain market share due to the deterioration of VodaIdea's financial health – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc41dd642b1e3e534ae7685018f78e1fe76%

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will continue to gain market share at the cost of Vodafone Idea's "worst,quot; financial health that may deteriorate further in the wake of the AGR trial, Axis Capital said in a note on Friday. Axis Capital said it has cut its revenue estimates for wireless telecommunications companies. This is because muted subscriber additions, as well as success in 2G / 3G to 4G SIM conversions due to blocking and a possible extension of certain restrictions, could partially affect expected revenue growth in the coming months. as of the tariff increase in December 2019.

"We cut wireless service provider revenues (estimates) for fiscal year 21/2022 by 1-6 percent and EBITDA margin (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by 20-100 bp (points basic, "said Axis Capital in the telecommunications report.

He said that while the tariff hikes undertaken by companies in December 2019 are likely to unfold in nine months of the 2020 calendar year as subscribers come to top-up, the minimum prices may be delayed due to the blockade.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, established telecom companies have to make full payment of Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) fees, including interest, penalties and interest on penalties, noting that Bharti Airtel appeared to be in better shape to make the payment, given the recent increase in funds.

Introducing minimum prices and lowering taxes to ensure the market continues to have four players, may further benefit the industry, including Airtel, Reliance Jio said.

"However, the minimum prices may be delayed due to the blockade. Furthermore, due to the economic stress of the blockade, the demand for aid from other industries may increase, which could affect Vodafone Idea's prospects for obtaining government aid," said.

Axis Capital said Airtel and RJio will continue to gain market share at the expense of Vodafone Idea due to the latter's deteriorating financial health, which may further deteriorate after the AGR ruling.

He noted that telecommunications companies had introduced new packages for clients to work from home, had pledged to ensure continuity of service, and had submitted offers of help to low-income clients.

In its note on Friday, Axis Capital stated that the addition of subscribers to telecommunications companies will be affected, since the blockade following COVID-19 will drastically reduce the acquisition of subscribers, given that the majority of people remained in house and shops were closed.



"COAI expects a subscriber addition of less than 1 million in March 2020 versus an average of 3 million per month. Subscriber addition will be affected by most of Q1FY21 due to the 21-day blockade and the possibility of restrictions / extended partial restrictions, "said Axis Capital.

Furthermore, the conversion from 2G / 3G to 4G may also be affected, as it requires a new SIM, "which is difficult in a crash," he said.

"This may partially impact the expected revenue growth in 9MCY20 (nine months of calendar year 2020) from the rate hike taken in December 2019. Accordingly, we have cut our revenue estimates for telecommunications companies wireless, "said Axis Capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, had announced a total closure of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, shortly after which the Center said road services , rail and air will remain suspended during this period.

As with early Friday, the pandemic had claimed 56 lives in the country and the number of COVID-19 cases had increased to 2,301.