Adams County Deputy Injured While Trying to Stop a Fleeing Vehicle

An Adams County agent was hit by a vehicle Thursday night while trying to stop the driver.

The agent was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The incident unfolded when the deputies, at 5:45 p.m. They were responding to a report of a home invasion at 16315 Great Rock Way, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

We are still staging an invasion of the house that occurred at 16315 Great Rock Way. The call came at 5:45 this afternoon. More to follow – Adams Sheriff Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 3, 2020

While en route, officers detected a car that matched the description of a car involved in the home invasion. During the chase of the suspected car, the officer hit an aide who was deploying a stop lever, a tire deflation device.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested, and agents determined that the car was not involved in the invasion of the home. Two suspects, both men, in the case of the initial invasion of their home near Brighton, were also arrested.

There were no injuries reported in the invasion of the house.