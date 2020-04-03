Adam Sandler Presents "Song of Quarantine" to the Nation's Doctors and Nurses – Deadline

Adam Sandler is teaching his kids math, and while he sings in his recently released "Quarantine Song," that can't be good for America.

Sandler debuted the song yesterday night The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, playing it, with guitar, remotely from home. In the musical tribute to the nation's doctors and nurses (who "wear Crocs and tell you the truth"), the first Saturday night live The mainstay sings: "Doctors and nurses will save us from this disaster / If we get them the supplies they need / And I hope they save us soon / I am really sick of my family."

The song urges the country to provide fans and masks to the medical community, and reminds everyone to stay home to "make this damn thing go away."

Check out Sandler's performance above.