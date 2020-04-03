Adam Sandler debuts his new "Song of Quarantine,quot; during his appearance on tonight's show at home

Adam Sandler appeared in the Thursday home edition of Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon. And, in the spirit of its famous Hanukkah Song the 53-year-old comedian presented his latest hymn, Quarantine song, which commends those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

the Uncut Gems The star appeared from her California home via video chat to practice social distancing, revealing that her tour partner Dan Bulla gave her the new coronavirus-inspired song.

With his electric guitar, the Saturday night live alum serenaded Fallon and his viewers with lyrics about doctors who brought us into the world as babies and doctors who take good care of their grandmother. He added that the nurses slap you until they find a good vein, use Crocs, and tell you the truth.

Sandler's praise for the nurses continued, as he explained that they gave him "ice packs and medicine,quot; while his doctor "smoked on the roof."

The comedian shares two daughters, Sunny Madeline, 11, and Sadie Madison, 13, with his wife Jackie. And she joked in the song that she was getting tired of being around them all the time and having to educate her children at home.

"The doctors and nurses will save us from this disaster if we get them the supplies they need, and I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family," Sandler sang, wearing sunglasses so fans can't I don't see him looking at his notes.

Adam Sandler, Ray Romano, Bob Saget, David Spade and Jim Gaffigan are among a group of comedians who will be joining this Saturday for a live benefit show https://t.co/ZcVsHsm8Dr – CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2020

"I am teaching my children math, and that cannot be good for the United States," Sandler sang.

Sandler also raised the need for supplies, singing that we have to build more fans and make more masks. He pleaded for it to happen now, and asked everyone to join.

Other lyrics included advice on staying home as much as possible, washing your hands, and making "this damn thing go away." He ended the song by singing how much we love doctors and nurses because they are saving lives every day. He also asked for a cure because he really misses "hugging my postman."

During the song, Sandler also asked God to bless doctors in the countries most affected by the coronavirus, such as Italy, Spain, and China.



