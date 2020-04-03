Actors & # 39; Equity offers membership dues relief during live cinema closings – Deadline

Actors & # 39; Equity, whose membership has been unemployed since COVID-19's closure of live theaters across the country, offers fee relief to those members who need it. The union's $ 87 spring basic dues payment, which is typically billed in May, has been extended through July 31, and the late fees for basic dues and initiation fees accrue after April 1 are exempt until November 30.

The measure was unanimously approved by the National Equity Council.

"I hope the changes in the Council will help ease some of the burden on our members, while the entire industry is essentially closed to business," said Actors & # 39; Equity President Kate Shindle. That said, it is incredibly important that anyone who can pay their basic dues do so as soon as possible, in whole or in part, to keep the union strong and help preserve our core functions. Paying what you can will allow us to advocate for actors and stage managers right now in Congress. It will also strengthen our ability to continue negotiations with employers regarding current agreements, as well as when the industry resumes production. "

Related story Actors Equity Praises Senate for $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Equity normally operates through two types of quotas: the first is job quotas, 2.5% of gross earnings under Equity's contract, which have almost completely dried up in the current crisis. The second is annual dues, which total $ 174 annually, paid as $ 87 in May and November. The National Council is also "encouraging members who can do so to pay their dues on time to preserve the basic functions of the union."

Equity joins a growing list of industry unions and unions that provide some form of quota relief to its members during the coronavirus crisis, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the Producers Guild, the International Motion Picture Guild, Los Angeles Local Musicians 47, IATSE Grips Local 80, IATSE Costumers Local 705, IATSE Makeup & Hair Stylists Guild Local 706 and Hollywood & # 39; s Teamsters Local 399.

Actors & # 39; Equity offers new streaming contracts to keep regional theaters up and running during coronavirus outbreak