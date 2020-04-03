Actor John Benjamin Hickey reveals the & # 39; brutal & # 39; battle with coronavirus

WENN

The Tony-winning Broadway star remembers his "brutal" battle with Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus as the world battles the pandemic.

Up News Info –

John Benjamin Hickey endured a "brutal" battle with Covid-19 after contracting the virus before the closure of Broadway.

Tony's winning actor, 56, is currently directing the Broadway revival of the play. "Plaza Suite, starring his friends, ex "Sex and the city"co-star Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick.

John started feeling sick on March 13, the day after Broadway performances were suspended, and tested positive for coronavirus, but fortunately made a full recovery.

"The day after Broadway closed, I felt fun, went to the doctor, got tested, got positive, and spent two weeks really brutally ill," he said on Broadway.com. "Live at five"show". I clearly got over it and now I'm two and a half weeks without symptoms and I feel great. "

He continued, "Giving everything we are hearing and understanding about it now, I consider myself deeply fortunate. I only really got sick. I never had to be in an emergency room or hospital."

"I had a doctor watching me all the time. I was very lucky. I came out fine and I feel like myself again," the star finished.

John's best friend Andy Cohen He also tested positive for coronavirus, as did Matthew's sister Janet. Both have recovered from the virus.