Activist investor increases stake in Tegna station – Deadline

Investment group Standard General said on Friday it increased its stake in Tenga and now owns 12% of the issuer. He believes that he is now the largest individual shareholder.

"We are fully committed to Tegna and will not go anywhere," said Soo Kim, founding partner of Standard General. "This increase in our position underscores our belief that the company's intrinsic value is much higher than its market price, but also our belief that Tegna will not reach its full potential without an updated Board."

Standard General has presented an alternate list of four board members in opposition to the company's nominees.

"Our additional investment increases our economic and financial exposure to the company's capital and signals our firm commitment to drive change at Tegna for the benefit of all shareholders."

Standard General has criticized the company's leadership and expressed concern that it was not engaging with a handful of suitors who had been circulating through the company. Tenga said last week that of four interested bidders, two withdrew offers and the other two had not signed the confidentiality agreements necessary to move the negotiations forward or were not shown where they would get the funding.