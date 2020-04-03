Abby Lee Miller talks about the possibility of being homeless in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine – "It's horrible!"

Abby Lee Miller has been quarantined in a hotel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, but now, she could be getting kicked out and that's really scary for her! The Dance Moms star explained everything during an interview for HollywoodLife, admitting that she was terrified of being "homeless,quot; in this uncertain and dangerous world.

After all, Abby nearly lost her life, but after battling cancer, she is one of many people at higher-than-average risk if she becomes infected with the virus.

Abby is still waiting for her new apartment to be ready and she has been living in a hotel, but now something is happening and she doesn't like it at all!

‘I was living in a hotel and it closed. So they sent me to another hotel, but they gave me the wrong information. When my boys got there with all my stuff, they said it was closed (too), "the celebrity shared with the media.

Eventually, he managed to move to another hotel, but the nightmare is not over as he could be on the streets once again very soon.

‘I came here and I'm fine, I got a great room and I have a great terrace and it's wonderful. But now they tell me I have to move tomorrow because someone who often stays here comes to this room. My apartment is new and is not inspected. The city needs to come inspect it and sign on the floor and throughout the building. And they haven't yet, so I can't move. "

The main point is that she has no idea what to do and is really scared of what will happen to her.

But at the end of the day, Abby is still as strong and confident as ever!

Therefore, he reminded his fans that he has already survived prison and cancer; she can overcome this too.



