A phone that doesn't exist already has one of the best screens of 2020: BGR

The OnePlus 8 launch event will take place on April 14, but an early review of screen performance has been leaked.

Separately, the OnePlus CEO confirmed that the phone will have the same hardware as the Galaxy S20, but the phone will not cost more than $ 1,000 in the US. USA

Price will be a crucial factor for the OnePlus 8 series during the coronavirus pandemic that is already affecting smartphone sales worldwide.

The OnePlus 8 is one of the most anticipated phones of the first half of the year, and we already have a launch event for it. OnePlus will present the OnePlus 8 series during an event on April 14, which is just 11 days away. OnePlus has already confirmed some details about the new phone, which is the usual business of the Chinese smartphone maker. The company. We know that the phone has a 120Hz screen, and we know that OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be cheaper than $ 1,000. Everything else likely leaked in the past few weeks, from the design and color options to the specs.

But in an unexpected twist, DisplayMate experts have already confirmed that unreleased OnePlus 8 phones will have some of the best phones in town. DisplayMate assesses the screen performance of all new high-end phones, and the newer device tends to be slightly better than the old one. The last example is the Galaxy S20 series, which succeeded the iPhone 11.

Here's what DisplayMate wrote in a Tweet on Thursday:

DisplayMate's comprehensive display presentation for OnePlus 8 series smartphones has earned our highest A + display rating and DisplayMate awards for best smartphone display, with more than 10 screen performance records, including a color accuracy that is visually indistinguishable from Perfect !!

They didn't link to the full screen review, but they didn't remove the tweet either. Then again, maybe it's all part of a marketing push from the smartphone maker, which will have a difficult mission ahead.

OnePlus phones have been popular with fans for years because of the value proposition. OnePlus flagships confronted iPhone and Galaxy S phones with a novel approach, one that worked for others in China. The phones were very affordable compared to their rivals, although OnePlus had to settle for specific features in the process. But OnePlus prices have risen very slightly in recent years.

OnePlus was also among the first Android phone manufacturers to launch a 5G phone last year, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was cheaper than the competition. But it was also more expensive than OnePlus phones used to cost.

We are now in a new coronavirus pandemic season, a test that does not bode well for smartphone manufacturers, just ask Samsung. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said Business Insider A few days ago, the 5G version of the OnePlus 8 will not exceed $ 1,000 in the US. USA

The phone will run on the same Snapdragon 865 platform as the Galaxy S20, a CPU that has to be bundled with a default 4G / 5G modem. The choice of Qualcomm's modem for the Snapdragon 865 is what could have determined that Google and others would avoid the chip. The Galaxy S20 starts at $ 999.99, a price more expensive than we would have expected from Samsung. And the Korean smartphone maker is already forced to discount its new flagship series.

The OnePlus 8 series will also be compared to the upcoming iPhone 9, an affordable device that doesn't support 5G but features a chip that's more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 in testing. The iPhone 9 is rumored to start at $ 399.

That said, it is unclear how much cheaper the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be and whether it will cost less than the LG V60 5G, which is priced at around $ 900. But it will surely have a superior display that is "Visually indistinguishable from perfect! "

