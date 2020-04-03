A look at 3 counties still clear – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are places in North Texas where stores are closed and schools are closed, but there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

State reports do not yet show positive evidence from Somervell, Jack or Cooke County. However, residents there live under the same restrictions as places where cases multiply daily.

Around the courthouse in Gainesville on Thursday, a bustling plaza was nearly empty. The clothing and gift shops were dark. Restaurants were closed or served take-out orders.

At the Otts Furniture store, one of the few that is still open because they sell appliances, Laura Otts said she didn't have the feeling that someone was delaying closings due to a lack of cases. Rather, he said, people felt the responsibility to act.

"I think most people feel if we do this, if we stay home as much as possible and quarantine, then we hope we don't have a case?" she said. "Or do you have very few cases?"

Otts and other business owners said the doors began to close even before there were official orders for nonessential companies to close to the public.

Many had personal notes taped to the windows, explaining that their decision was for the health of the community.

West in Lindsay, it was a similar scene, with almost no one in the city of approximately 1,100.

"They have done it with a personal sacrifice," said Ernie Brinkley. "But I haven't heard many complaints."

The virus is tested for six to 11 people per day at a tent located at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.

A representative confirmed Thursday that an employee at a nursing facility in the area, and one at a clinic, had tested positive for the virus. However, they both lived outside of the county, so they do not count as Cooke County cases.

"It is bound to happen," said Brinkley. "But we are a little more rural, a little more dispersed. Hopefully by doing these things, we can contain it."

County Judge Jason Brinkley wrote in an email Thursday that the number of cases did not change the way they dealt with the situation.

Instead, we are focusing on how the pandemic is directly affecting our healthcare providers, our capacity and available supplies, and communicating to our residents the importance of complying with current restrictions, "he wrote.