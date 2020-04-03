





The Women's Super League broke new ground in 2019

Could the Women's Super League be one of the only sports to have a lucky break once life is "normal,quot; again?

Since the competition is not yet professional, the necessary financial support is much less than the male competition. Before Covid-19, we never thought we'd say it, but could this be a benefit?

St. Helens star and England international Jodie Cunningham are not overly concerned with the future of the women's game, as the coaches and coaching staff are primarily voluntary and do not necessarily depend on finances to keep the game running.

"We are not funded by the Super League, everything is run by the RFL, the Women's Super League," said Cunningham.

"Funding and development money goes through Sport England to RFL, so we hope that the support and backing in terms of the structure as a whole will still be there."

Last year was monumental for the Women's Super League, which launched in 2017.

Betfred became the first starting partner when they extended their rugby league sponsorship to women's competition.

Last year's Grand Final became the first live televised event to be shown on Sky Sports, with coverage available in Australia and France.

And, for the first time, at the inaugural World Cup Nine, players received individual participation quotas, which were equal to their male counterparts.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect sports worldwide, Cunningham hopes that women's play can use this time positively.

"I'm sure the game can hopefully get out of this in a strong position, and start where we left off," Cunningham said.

Players received the same pay at last year's World Cup of Nine

"It is an opportunity for the whole sport to restart and reflect on what we can do differently and how we can change and improve things."

Could one of those changes see the Super League meet with the RFL, just two years after the split?

Former Leeds and England prostitute Lois Forsell, who is now the Rhinos' head coach, praised the RFL, but believes that if the two met, it could only be positive.

"The RFL has been in charge of the women's game from day one, and obviously it would be great to have another organization on board that is really interested in promoting the game," said Forsell.

Earlier this year, Forsell, along with the great St. Helens road coach and England road coach Paul Sculthorpe, was tasked with leading the Knights of England, so naturally he also has eyes on next year's World Cup.

"It is the amount of hard work that people have put in and the momentum that the game was building, promoting it and the standards were getting better and better before 2021," said Forsell.

"I just hope that in the back of Covid-19 there may be some plans to accomplish something significant this year and then look to build again before the World Cup."

"It will mean so much more when we get out the other side and meet on the eve of the World Cup, and see how far we've come to get there."