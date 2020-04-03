9 acts of kindness that you can transmit today in your neighborhood

Never underestimate the power of a good neighbor.
As the Coronavirus continues to keep families at home, many residents practice social distancing and at the same time spread the kindness they so badly need.
No matter the state, zip code, or community, kids and adults get creative and bring smiles to friends and strangers alike thanks to their simple yet powerful actions.
For some, it's as simple as putting up Christmas lights in mid-April. Others are pulling out teddy bears to inspire adventure. Whatever the case may be, ideas are making a difference and bringing communities closer together.
"If there is one thing my students take away from being in my classroom, it is the importance of being kind. As we have moved into a Remote Learning environment, these values certainly do not change. In fact, if there is a time for kindness and compassion, it is now, "Hawthorn Elementary School North teacher Allison Wengerhoff shared with E! Vernon Hills, Illinois News. "I continue to encourage my students to spread positivity by performing acts of kindness at home and in their communities. It is my hope to empower my students so that, even in a time of such uncertainty, they can continue to support each other and they make a difference, because at the end of the day, that's what will help us. "
With the weekend fast approaching, we wanted to highlight some ideas that many of you can do as soon as today.
As a wise man once said: a little act of kindness can make big difference in a person's day. Get inspired in our gallery below.
Ally Cuza / Twitter
Hang a heart on Windows
To show your support for healthcare workers, consider putting a heart in your window and posting on social media with #HangAHeart. "My two children wanted to show everyone in health care that we love and care about their health. My son, Auron, really wanted the children of health workers to know that we are thinking of them while their parents are working and we love them, "Gambrills, Maryland resident Ally Cuza shared with E! News. "Auron has felt compassion for the children ever since he remembered when his father left for deployments. His father was in the military, so we created hearts to hang out at home!"
Allison Wengerhoff / Twitter
Spread rocks of kindness
No matter where you live, you can probably find some rocks in your backyard or on a nearby trail. For one of Allison WengerhoffThird grade students at Hawthorn Elementary School North in Vernon Hills, Illinois decided to paint several rocks and spread them around the neighborhood. "A sunny day requires taking a walk to scatter 'rocks of goodness' around your neighborhood," Allison shared in Twitter.
drtyoda / instagram
Thank you delivery workers
If you find yourself shopping a lot more online for groceries, household items, and other items, you're not alone. But as delivery men travel the city delivering more packages than ever before, some Americans leave food, drinks, and thank you notes for special helpers. "I deliver to so many kinds of places every day. Businesses, houses, apartments, hospitals, whatever, I will deliver it. This house I just left had this box on the porch. Very caring. Very caring," said Glendale, El Arizona email wrote on Instagram. "At a time when people are panicking and hoarding everything without good reason, these people are giving it away voluntarily. We need sooo much more of this. Everyone needs to see this … PS, I didn't need anything, so I didn't take nothing. This is how we should also be. "
Patricia Soltani
Chalk Your Walk
As Americans enjoy more walks in their neighborhoods, children of all ages have begun writing inspirational messages on the sidewalks with chalk. "I did the chalk illustrations because I wanted to see smiles when people walked around my house and I love when I see smiles," a Brentwood, California, resident. Soltani Moon shared with E! News. "It gives me the feeling that everything will be fine."
Jason Sterling / Twitter
Show your talents
Oklahoma resident Jason Sterling He received a pleasant surprise near his door when music filled the air. "Today a neighbor organized a delivery of traveling musicians! It was really great to be able to meet on our porches and watch them go by," he shared in Twitter. "They were also good."
Ray Vautier / Twitter
Take part in a bear hunt
Children around the world are looking for teddy bears in the neighborhood windows. The "Bear Hunt,quot; movement has spread across several countries, with owners leaving babies hats, stuffed animals, and teddy bears in various windows. Soon after, children can walk around their neighborhood and try to spy on all the animals. Canadian resident Ray Vautier He participated with his grandson and documented the fun on Twitter. "Poppys boy with his teddy bear in the Corner Brook window," he said. wrote.
Whitney Saoud / Twitter
Clap because you care
When the sun goes down, many cities schedule times for neighbors to gather and applaud in support of all health workers. In addition to using their hands, some Americans have done their best with speakers, noise generators, and other household items. "Thankful for all of our essential workers! #ClapBecauseWeCare @FraserSchools #fraserfamily,quot;, Michigan teacher Whitney saoud wrote on Twitter when participating.
@ njdinamarie / Twitter
Easter Egg Hunt Plan
With Easter fast approaching, many neighborhoods are still trying to celebrate with a creative point of view. Many print their own Easter eggs and decorate them at home. Soon after, they post them in the neighborhood for people who walk. Others like Pennsylvania's mom Dina clearly He plans to use his family's creations for "social remote egg hunting."
@hcj_home, Heather Johnson
Put Christmas lights
Many Americans are spreading the holiday cheer in mid-spring by turning on the lights in their home. "I saw something posted on this topic and couldn't stop thinking about how something as small as the Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time," Raleigh, North Carolina resident Heather Johnson he said to E! News. "It's something that easy (and beautiful) houses can do to show hope for each other … for our world, really!"
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
