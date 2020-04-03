9 acts of kindness that you can transmit today in your neighborhood

Never underestimate the power of a good neighbor.

As the Coronavirus continues to keep families at home, many residents practice social distancing and at the same time spread the kindness they so badly need.

No matter the state, zip code, or community, kids and adults get creative and bring smiles to friends and strangers alike thanks to their simple yet powerful actions.

For some, it's as simple as putting up Christmas lights in mid-April. Others are pulling out teddy bears to inspire adventure. Whatever the case may be, ideas are making a difference and bringing communities closer together.

"If there is one thing my students take away from being in my classroom, it is the importance of being kind. As we have moved into a Remote Learning environment, these values ​​certainly do not change. In fact, if there is a time for kindness and compassion, it is now, "Hawthorn Elementary School North teacher Allison Wengerhoff shared with E! Vernon Hills, Illinois News. "I continue to encourage my students to spread positivity by performing acts of kindness at home and in their communities. It is my hope to empower my students so that, even in a time of such uncertainty, they can continue to support each other and they make a difference, because at the end of the day, that's what will help us. "