70s soul singer of "Lean On Me" and "Ain’ No Sunshine "was 81 years old – Deadline

Bill Withers, the soft soul singer and songwriter who won four singles, including the iconic "Lean on Me" and "Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone," died. He was 81 years old. His family told the Associated Press that he died Monday in Los Angeles of heart complications.

Withers broke out nationally with "Ain’t No Sunshine," which he also wrote and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971. Powered by a melancholic beat and soulful voice, he launched a relatively short but memorable career.

MORE TO COME …