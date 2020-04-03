6ix9ine Too Excited In First Instagram Video After His Early Release From Jail

Instagram

Hitmaker & # 39; Gummo & # 39 ;, who wears an all-white outfit during the Instagram Live session, brags about his new freedom while traveling with two friends.

Up News Info –

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He did his first social media activity after his early release from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak. The rapper entered Instagram Live on Friday, April 3 to offer fans a glimpse of his new life outside of prison.

In the video, hit maker "FEFE" wore an all-white outfit while traveling with two friends, a male friend and a female friend. He showed off his asthma inhaler and bragged about his new freedom. At one point, he looked out the window to enjoy the air. Later he expressed his excitement while screaming several times.

6ix9ine was released on Thursday, April 2 after his lawyer Lance Lazzaro petitioned Judge Paul Engelmayer for the early release of his client from jail for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that the hitman "FEFE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.

The judge initially denied the request, citing his lack of authority. The Manhattan federal court judge finally relented and on Wednesday April 1 explained his intention to let 6ix9ine return home, pending any objection from prosecutors, of which there was none.

Later, his attorney gave an update on his client's situation while in home confinement, saying the 23-year-old star is "very happy to be out of jail." The New York criminal attorney also told HollywoodLife.com that hitmaker "Gummo" is already "looking forward to his future and having a second start."

Lance also revealed that 6ix9ine is not receiving any help from the feds regarding his safety after he mocked his former team, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The lawyer said the New York-born artist "has his own security team that he's paying for" as a precaution.